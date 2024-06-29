Prasad, Hirwani come on board for CAB’s Vision 2028 programme

Kolkata, Jun 29 (PTI) Former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad and spinner Narendra Hirwani were roped in for the next cycle of Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) grassroots development programme – Vision 2028, the state body announced on Saturday.

Prasad will train aspiring pacers from the state while Hirwani will groom rising spin bowling youngsters. Former India batter and Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary will be the batting coach, CAB stated.

The first phase of the programme will feature cricketers in the U16 and U19 category.

While the short-term goal of the three wise men will be to prepare various age group squads, including the Senior Bengal side, for the upcoming domestic season, their long-term goals include integrating future talents into various Bengal age group squads, said CAB in a statement.

The first phase of the Vision 2028 will get underway from Sunday and will conclude on July 7. PTI TAP UNG