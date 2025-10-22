Prashant Singh to lead Indian Rugby Sevens team at Asian tourney

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) Prashant Singh will lead a 13-strong Indian men's team, which has been seeded third for the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy, scheduled to be held from October 25 to 26 in Muscat, the Indian Rugby Football Union announced (IRFU) here on Wednesday.

The tournament will feature Afghanistan, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Syria.

India enters the competition seeded third and has been drawn in Group C alongside Lebanon and Afghanistan. India will open their campaign against Lebanon on October 25.

India are being coached by former England Rugby Sevens star Ben Gollings, who recently led Chennai Bulls to the inaugural edition of the GMR Rugby Premier League (RPL) title in June.

He earlier also served as head coach of the Fiji team from 2022 to 2024.

"With Ben Gollings at the helm, bringing his unparalleled experience as one of the greatest sevens players and coaches in the world, India's team is in excellent hands," said Rahul Bose, President of IRFU.

"The squad is motivated and focused on showcasing their skill and determination on the Asian stage, and we are confident that their teamwork and commitment will make a strong statement for Indian rugby." Gollings said the Indian team comprises committed players.

"...you could see what a talented, energetic, and committed group they are. It is an exciting opportunity to get to work with them further as a team and see how far we can take Indian rugby.

"The preparation has been intense, with a focus on handling pressure, building confidence, and performing consistently. These players are ready to express themselves on the field and make the country proud," he said.

The Indian Team List: Prashant Singh (Captain), Deepak Punia (Vice Captain), Sumit Kumar Roy, Karan Rajbhar, Deshraj Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Asis Sabar, Ganesh Majhi, Hitesh Dagar, Javed Hussein, Shahnawaz Ahmed, Jugal Majhi, Shivam Shukla.