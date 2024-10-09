Prateek, Vinayagamurthy advance to quarters

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Top seed Prateek Sheoran and Tamil Nadu's D Vinayagamurthy maintained their unbeaten run to reach the junior quarterfinals of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship in their respective categories here on Wednesday.

Prateek faced a tough challenge in the third round match of the boys singles Under-16 category as he lost the first set 1-6 against Sumukh Marya before making a strong comeback and winning the second set.

He then notched up the third set as well to win the match by 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinal.

On the other hand, Vinayagamurthy continued her winning run with a strong performance against 16th seed Prachi Malik in the girls singles Under-16 category. She dominated the match from the beginning and registered a 6-0, 6-1 win.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Samarth Sahita also reached the last eight of the boys singles Under-16 category beating Aditya Mor 6-1, 7-6 (6) in straight sets.

The boys singles Under-14 category saw Aradhya Mhasde of Maharashtra beating A Choudhari in straight sets 6-0, 6-1 to move into quarters, while top seed Aahan defeated Pooja Nagraj 6-1, 6-1 in the third round. PTI AH BS BS