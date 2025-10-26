Pratika is being monitored, hopefully she will be fine for semis: Harmanpreet

Navi Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hoped that injured Pratika Rawal will be fit for the semifinal against Australia after the opener twisted her ankle while fielding and hobbled off the ground during the abandoned match against Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup, here on Sunday.

Rawal, fielding at deep midwicket, twisted her right ankle in the final ball of the 21st over. Her foot got jammed on the wet field of the DY Patil Stadium resulting in the injury.

"Pratika is being monitored by the medical team and hopefully they'll (medical team) get back soon. It's a very important game for us (semifinal), we have played very good cricket in the league matches and everyone has contributed which we'll carry forward," said Harmanpreet, whose side was cruising at 57 for no loss in 8.4 overs in the chase of the revised target of 126 in 27 overs.

India will face defending champions Australia in the last four clash here on Thursday.

"Whatever we thought we have achieved and hopefully Pratika will also be fine for the next game," the skipper said.

Rawal has forged a great alliance with Smriti Mandhana at the top and the skipper would want her to be fit for the knockout match against seven-time champions.

"We keep speaking about enjoying ourselves and that's what we want to do going forward. The way Radha (Yadav) played today gives us another option for the next game," she said.

Radha took three three wickets to restrict Bangladesh to 119/9.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana said her team would need a couple of weeks to recover from the string of defeats in the tournament.

Bangladesh won just one game to finish seventh with three points.

"Maybe it will take one or two weeks to recover. How we started the tournament gave us momentum and we played a few close games against England, Sri Lanka and South Africa. Some moments could have helped us win those.

"We've been working hard as a group and we know each other, it helps us on the ground. Our young players are giving 110 percent and they have given a lot of positives. There are a lot of things we can take from here which we will discuss, like the areas we can work on," she added.