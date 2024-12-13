Pratika Rawal, Tanuja Kanwer in India Women's ODI squad for WI series

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Rookie cricketers Pratika Rawal and Tanuja Kanwer on Friday received maiden ODI call-ups, while all-rounder Raghvi Bist was also included in the India T20 squad for the six-match women's white-ball series against West Indies beginning on December 15.

Advertisment

India will begin their campaign against the Caribbean side with three T20Is at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 15, 17 and 19, which will be followed by the ODIs in Vadodara on December 22, 24 and 27.

Pratika is an off-spinner and a right-hand batter, while Tanuja is a left-arm slow bowler, who has played four women's T20Is.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be without out-of-form Shafali Verma, who was also not in the squad for the recent three-match ODI series against Australia. India lost the series 0-3.

Advertisment

A BCCI statement said on Friday that Yastika Bhatia, Shreyanka Patil and Priya Punia had not been considered as they were nursing injuries.

Uttarakhand all-rounder Raghvi was named in the T20 squad following her superb performance for the touring India A against Australia A recently, where she struck three half-centuries in one-dayers.

India Squad for T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Nandini Kashyap, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sajana Sajeevan, Raghvi Bist, Renuka Singh Thakur, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav.

Advertisment

India Squad for ODIs: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur. PTI AM AM PDS PDS