Praveen Kumar strikes gold in T64 high jump

Paris, Sep 6 (PTI) Tokyo Games silver medallist Praveen Kumar of India smashed the Asian record to clinch the gold medal in the men's high jump T64 event at the Paris Paralympics on Friday.

The 21-year-old from Noida, who was born with a short leg, produced a season best jump of 2.08m in the six-jumper field to finish on top of the podium.

USA's Derek Loccident claimed the silver with a best jump of 2.06m while Uzbekistan's Temurbek Giyazov, who notched a personal best 2.03m, finished third.

T64 is for athletes with movement moderately affected in one lower leg or the absence of one or both legs below the knee. While T44, under which Praveen is categorised, is for athletes with movement affected at a low or moderate degree in one lower leg. PTI APA APA AH AH