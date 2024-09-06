Praveen's record-breaking jump helps India hit a golden six in Paralympics

Paris, Sep 6 (PTI) High jumper Praveen Kumar upgraded his Tokyo silver to a gold with a record-smashing performance, helping India nose ahead of the likes of Canada and Korea in the overall standings as the country's para-athletes continued to defy projections in their best ever Paralympic performance here.

The 21-year-old from Noida, who was born with a short leg, jumped to a new Asian record of 2.08m in the T64 category, which also featured athletes of T44 classification.

He clinched the top honours ahead of USA's Derek Loccident (2.06m) and Uzbekistan's Temurbek Giyazov (2.03m).

T64 is for athletes with movement moderately affected in one lower leg or the absence of one or both legs below the knee, while T44, to which Praveen belongs, is for athletes with movement affected at a low or moderate degree in one lower leg.

The country's medal haul swelled to 26, including six gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals. The performance surpasses all pre-Games projections and with one more day of competitions left, it is expected to get better.

Opting to start from 1.89m, Kumar aced seven jumps in his first attempt to put himself in pole position. The bar was then raised to 2.10m, with Kumar and Loccident fighting for the top spot but both failed to clear the mark.

Praveen, who was also the 2023 world championship bronze-medallist, recorded not just an Asian record but his personal best performance too.

His impairment, which is congenital, affects the bones that connect his hip to his left leg.

In his formative years, Kumar has confessed to grappling with feelings of inadequacy.

He started playing sports to deal with his insecurities and found a passion for volleyball. But his life changed when he took part in a high jump event at an able-bodied athletics competition.

He is the third high jumper after Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu to secure a medal in Paris.

Sharad and Thangavelu won silver and bronze in the men's high jump T63 event on September 3.

Simran through to 200m semis ==================== Visually impaired sprinter Simran entered the 200m (T12) semifinals after clocking 25.41sec to top her heat race. She is the reigning world champion in 200m and is accompanied by her guide Abhay Singh in the event.

On Thursday, Simran had missed out on a medal, in the women's 100m, finishing fourth with a timing of 12.31 seconds in the four-player final.

Simran was born prematurely and spent the next 10 weeks in an incubator where it was discovered that she is visually impaired.

Canoers enter semifinals ================ Indian canoers Prachi Yadav and Yash Kumar qualified for the semifinals of women's VL2 200m and men's KL1 200m events after finishing fourth and sixth in their respective heat.

While Prachi and Pooja Ojha clocked 1:06.83s and 1:16.09s in the women's va'a single 200m VL2 heat 1 and KL1 200m heat 2 respectively, Yash came up with a timing of 1:03.27s in men's KL 200m heat.

The semi-finals will take place on Saturday.

Winner of each heat qualify directly to the final, while the remainder goes to the semifinals. The three fastest athlete of each semifinal make it to the final.

KL1 classification is for athletes with no or extremely limited trunk function and no function in the legs, while VL2 is for those with partial leg and trunk function, able to sit up straight in the kayak but may require a high-backed seat.

Javelin thrower Dipesh ends last ===================== India's Dipesh Kumar finished last in the final of the men's javelin throw F54 event. The 19-year-old finished at the bottom in a seven-man field with a best throw of 26.11m.

Dipesh, who won a gold medal in the Khelo India Para Games at New Delhi in December 2023, was the last athlete to throw in his event and needed above 30 to be in contention for a podium. However, he finished well short of that mark.

Athletes classified in F54 category compete in field events from a seated position. Different disability groups compete in this class, including people with spinal cord injuries.