Preethi Pal wins bronze in T35 200m, her second medal at Paris Paralympics

Paris, Sep 1 (PTI) India's Preethi Pal won a bronze in women's 200m T35 category, her second medal of Paris Paralympics, with a personal best time of 30.01 seconds on Sunday.

The bronze won by the 23-year-old Preethi was also India's second para-athletics medal in the Paris Games.

T35 classification is meant for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis.

On Friday, she had clinched India's first athletics medal in a Paralympics track event, winning a bronze in the women's T35 100m competition with a personal best time of 14.21 seconds.

