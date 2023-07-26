Preeti to lead Indian junior women's hockey squad for 4 Nations Tournament

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Defender Preeti will lead the Indian junior women's team during the Four Nations Tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany, starting August 18.

The tournament will have India, England, Spain and hosts Germany competing against each other.

The competition will serve as a build-up to the Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, scheduled to be played in Santiago, Chile, from November 29 to December 10.

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal will serve as Preeti's deputy.

"The 4 Nations Tournament will be a great opportunity for our team to prove their mettle on an international stage again and implement our learning from (the) practice sessions," Indian women's junior team coach Tushar Khandker said. "Also, the tournament presents an ideal opportunity to hone our tactics and gauge our abilities against formidable opponents. This event will serve as a crucial means to pinpoint areas for enhancement, playing a pivotal role in our readiness for the Junior World Cup," he added.

India squad ======== Goalkeepers: Madhuri Kindo, Khushboo Defenders: Preeti (captain), Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa, Neelam, Thounaojam Nirupama Devi Midfielders: Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (vice-captain), Manju Chorsiya, Sakshi Rana, Sujata Kujur, Bhumiksha Sahu, Jyoti Singh, Mahima Tete, Hina Bano Forwards: Annu, Deepika Soreng, Sunelita Toppo, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Mumtaz Khan. PTI DDV APA APA