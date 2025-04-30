Premier League to open office in Mumbai

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The English Premier League on Wednesday announced the opening of an office in Mumbai to engage local fans and promote football in India.

The Premier League has a long history of working in India. At a grassroots level, the League has been running its Premier Skills programme in partnership with the British Council to support the development of the community football workforce since 2007.

At an elite level, the Premier League has been working closely with the Indian Super League (ISL) since 2014, which has seen it sharing knowledge and expertise across all areas of the elite game, including governance, youth, coach and referee development.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: "We and our clubs have a fantastic and knowledgeable fanbase in India, and we know football continues to grow in popularity.

"We are proud of our longstanding commitment to India, having worked to deliver community football programmes for 18 years and, more recently, our partnership with the Indian Super League." PTI APA UNG