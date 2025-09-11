Prepare policy for qualitative development of sporting culture in Maharashtra: Dy CM to officials

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday asked the sports department to prepare a new policy for qualitative development of sporting culture in the state.

Chairing a review meeting, Pawar also said sports complexes should be upgraded, and athletes must be provided modern facilities and equipment as well as international-level training.

The policy should provide a new direction to efforts to boost sports culture, he said while calling for the restructuring of divisional, district and taluka-level sports committees.

During the meeting, facilities available in other states and aboard were reviewed, while discussions were held on use of public-private partnership (PPP) and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for sports development. PTI MR BNM