Prime National Bridge C'Ship to be held from November 11

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) India's leading players will take part in the Prime National Bridge Championship starting here from November 11.

Advertisment

The competition, with a prize money of Rs 6.5 lakh, will have more than 160 participants and will be organised under the auspices of the Bridge Federation of India at the Bombay Gymkhana.

The event will have competition in three categories -- women's pairs, mixed teams and mixed pairs.

The tournament will start with the women's pairs on November 11 and 12 followed by mixed teams' qualifying stage. The mixed pairs and mixed teams knockout rounds will be played simultaneously. PTI DDV AH AH