Prime Volleyball: Calicut Heroes to play Hyderabad Black Hawks in opener

Hyderabad, Oct 1 (PTI) Calicut Heroes will take on Hyderabad Black Hawks in the inaugural match of the Prime Volleyball League Season 4, set to commence here on Thursday.

As many as 10 teams are competing in the league this season, which was officially launched on Wednesday.

Calicut Heroes captain Mohan Ukkrapandian expressed confidence in his side ahead of the opener, saying their pre-season focus had been on mental toughness.

"We have a powerful, balanced squad and the pre-season focus has been on mental toughness and strategic execution. Starting the season against the Black Hawks is the ultimate test - it's a rivalry that sets the tone for the entire league, and we are ready to dominate the court and make a decisive statement," said Mohan.

Hyderabad Black Hawks skipper Paulo Lamounier said the team had worked hard on its tactics.

"It’s a massive privilege to lead the Hyderabad Black Hawks. We have worked on our tactical approach this year, and our players are hungry for success. The opening night is our chance to show everyone our intent, and as we are going to play in front of our home crowd, we will ensure that they watch a relentless, hard-fought battle for every single point against our rivals," said Paulo.

Prime Volleyball League CEO, Joy Bhattacharjya, expressed confidence that Season 4 will be more keenly contested.

"We are excited as we enter the new season. Each season has seen teams evolve in terms of talent and strategy and this season should be the most closely contested. And that means that fans should be in for a top-class viewing experience," he said. PTI AM AM PDS PDS