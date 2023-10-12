Prisha upsets top-seed Divya to enter U-14 semis of Fenesta Open Tennis Championship

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Maharashtra's Prisha Shinde shocked top seed Divya Ramesh of Tamil Nadu to reach the U-14 semifinal of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Friday.

In the girls' U-14 category, Prisha was in complete control of the contest right from the start and knocked out Divya 6-2 6-4 in straight sets here at the DLTA Complex.

The No 1 seed Hruthik Katakam continued with his impressive show in the boys’ U-14 category, thrashing Dignath M of Karnataka 6-0 6-0 in the quarterfinal clash.

Tamil Nadu’s Thirumurugan V defeated Kabir Chothani from Gujarat 6-4 7-5 to make the semifinals whereas Armaan Walia from Punjab produced a commanding display with fast forehands to defeat Haryana’s Prateek Sheora 5-7 6-4 6-1.

Telangana’s Rishitha Basireddy too was in top form in the girls’ U-16 category as she came back from a set down to beat Tamil Nadu’s Harithashree Venktesh 3-6 6-3 7-5.

In the boys’ U-16 doubles, Chothani and Arnav Yadav of Uttrakhand made the final after beating Riyan Kashyan and Antariksh Tamuly 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets.

In the girls’ doubles U-16 category, Odisha’s Sohini Mohanty and Maharashtra’s Aakruti Narayan joined forces to beat the pair of Laxmi Dandy and Harithashree Venktesh 6-4 7-6 to progress to the final. PTI DDV AT AT