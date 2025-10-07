Prithvi Shaw gets into altercation, swings his bat at former Mumbai teammates

Pune, Oct 7 (PTI) Discarded India opener Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday got into an altercation and swung his bat at his former Mumbai teammates while playing for Maharashtra during a practice match ahead of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season here.

The 25-year-old batter, who had moved to Maharashtra from Mumbai, got into the heated spat while making his way back to the dressing room after being dismissed for a brilliant 181 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Shaw was seen having an argument with several players and appeared to be moving towards Musheer Khan, who said something to the batter while giving him a send-off after dismissing him.

Shaw took offence, and it is believed to have led to the altercation, which forced the umpires to intervene and pacify him, even as Mumbai player Siddhesh Lad followed the batter as he walked back to the pavilion.

Shaw, who faced 220 balls, struck 21 fours and three sixes during his fine knock, was subjected to intense sledging on the opening day of the three-day warm-up match.

Shaw, who made his First-Class debut for Mumbai in 2016-17 followed by his Test debut in 2018-19 as an 18-year-old, had left his domestic side after the last season and joined Maharashtra, along with former Madhya Pradesh and Kerala spin-bowling all-rounder Jalaj Saxena.

He has been out of national team reckoning for a long time but it is his off-field disciplinary issues that have made more headlined than his on-field performances in recent times. PTI DDV AH ATK