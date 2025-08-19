Prithvi Shaw hits hundred on Maharashtra debut in Buchi Babu

Chennai, Aug 19 (PTI) Out-of-favour India batter Prithvi Shaw began his stint for Maharashtra with a sparkling hundred on debut in a Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament match against Chhattisgarh here on Tuesday.

Shaw's century in the first innings came in 122 balls and included 14 fours and a six.

The 25-year-old's knock on the second day of the match helped Maharashtra recover from a precarious position as the side at one stage lost four wickets for just 15 runs after an opening stand of 71 between Shaw and Sachin Dhas.

After Maharashtra lost Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ankeet Bawne in quick succession, Shaw stitched a 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Siddharth Mhatre to steady the innings.

After reaching his century with a single, Shaw quietly raised his bat and walked up to the other end to hug his partner.

Shaw made 111 off 141 balls before being stumped off the bowling of leg-spinner Shubham Agrawal.

Chhattisgarh had made 252 in 89.3 overs on the opening day.

Shaw had earlier switched his allegiance from Mumbai to Maharasthra to revive his career.

Once seen as a future India star after his exploits in U-19 World Cup and a scintillating century on Test debut, Shaw had joined Maharashtra earlier this year amid concerns around his form and fitness.

He was dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad last season and wasn't picked for its Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign. Though he was part of the Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 in December, his returns were a meagre 197 runs with the bat.

Shaw last played for India in July 2021 and went unsold in last year's IPL auction for the first time in his career. PTI AH AH PDS PDS