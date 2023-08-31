Prithvi Shaw to make Northamptonshire return in 2024

Northampton, Aug 31 (PTI) Young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw will return to Northamptonshire County Cricket Club in 2024 after his stint this year was cut short due to a knee injury.

He made a huge impact during its domestic One-Day Cup campaign, hammering a record-breaking 244 off 153 balls against Somerset, followed by an unbeaten 126 off 76 deliveries against Durahm.

Shaw scored 429 in four contests at an incredible average of 143.00 before a knee injury halted his glorious season.

“I’m so excited to be heading back to Northamptonshire next summer. Even though it was over quickly, I really enjoyed my time there," he told the club in a release.

"It’s a great club to be a part of, and I felt so welcome by everyone immediately. I can’t wait to get back over. My goal is always to help win games for the team, and it was so disappointing to get injured and have to leave early this time." Shaw's return to NCCC next year will be for both the County Championship and the One-Day Cup.

NCCC head coach John Sadler expressed his eagerness to welcome him back to the side.

“Prithvi is a phenomenal talent and what he delivered for us in such a short space of time was incredible. He was utterly disappointed not to stay longer due to his injury as he wanted to play some red-ball cricket, so the chance for him to do this next year is really exciting for us all.” PTI AYG BS BS