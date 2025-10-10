Prithviraj Yodhas join Rajputana Royals and Mighty Marathas in APL semifinals

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Prithviraj Yodhas joined Rajputana Royals and Mighty Marathas in the semifinals of the inaugural Archery Premier League, here at the Yamuna Sports Complex on Friday.

Kakatiya Knights came back from the dead to stay in contention for a top-four finish.

The Knights began the evening by keeping themselves mathematically alive after winning 5-1 against the Chola Chiefs, whose top archers Brady Ellison and Deepika Kumari were off colour, while Nico Wiener and Avneet Kaur displayed exemplary skills to lead their team's 76-72, 79-76, 76-76 victory.

It took the Knights to four points, which means if they win their last league match on Saturday, they could still be in contention but remain dependent on other results.

The defeat kept the Chiefs at six points -- the same as the Chero Archers -- who lost to the Yodhas 5-3 (78-78, 78-73, 74-75, 77-76). As a result, the Yodhas reached 10 points from nine matches, confirming their spot in the semifinals. PTI AH DDV