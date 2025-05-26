Priyank Panchal announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Ahmedabad: Gujarat's former captain Priyank Panchal, who has also led India A in the past, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, the Gujarat Cricket Association said on Monday.

The 35-year-old Panchal played 127 First-Class games and amassed 8,856 runs at 45.18 with 29 centuries and 34 fifties.

The right-handed opening batter also played 97 List A matches, scoring 3,672 runs at 40.80 with eight tons and 21 fifties while in 59 T20s, he made 1,522 runs at 28.71 with nine half-centuries.

"Gujarat Cricket Association congratulates Mr Priyank Panchal on a fantastic career. The batter has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Sunday May 26, 2025," GCA secretary Anil Patel said in a statement.

"A right-handed batter, Priyank has donned the national colours for India A as a captain. He was prolific run scorer as an opening batter represented Gujarat CA in the domestic circuit for more then 17 years." Panchal had a breakthrough year in 2016-17 in the Ranji Trophy when he scored 1,310 runs with a highest individual score of 314 not out. It was a season in which Gujarat won the premier domestic competition.

He was also a pat of the title-winning Gujarat teams in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2015-16 and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2012-13 and 2013-14.