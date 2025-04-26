Priyansh, Prabhsimran guide PBKS to 201/4 against KKR in IPL

Kolkata, Apr 26 (PTI) Young Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh smashed half-centuries and shared a 120-run opening-wicket stand as Punjab Kings scored a challenging 201 for 4 against hosts Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, PBKS were off to a flying start with Priyansh, who had hit the fourth joint-fastest IPL ton earlier this season, made 69 off 35 balls while Prabhsimran made 83 off 49 balls as the KKR bowlers toiled without success till the 12th over.

Vaibhav Arora (2/34), Varun Chakravarthy (1/39) and Andre Russell (1/27) were the wicket-takers for KKR.

Earlier, PBKS made two changes, bringing in Glenn Maxwell and Azmatullah Omarzai in place of Marcus Stoinis and Xavier Bartlett.

KKR also made two changes, replacing Moeen Ali and Ramandeep Singh with Rovman Powell and Chetan Sakariya.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings: 201 for 4 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 69, Prabhsimran Singh 83, Shreyas Iyer 25 not out; Vaibhav Arora 2/34). PTI AM AM SSC SSC