Priyanshu, Rakshitha, Kiran, Unnati enter second round of German Open

Mülheim an der Ruhr (Germany), Feb 26 (PTI) Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj and Unnati Hooda progressed to the second round of men's and women's singles competition at the German Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Priyanshu outwitted senior compatriot Kidambi Srikanth 21-14 21-12, while Rakshitha dished out a gritty show to overcome Malaysia's Kisona Selvaduray 22-20 5-21 25-23.

Hooda also entered the second round with a 21-13 21-17 win over W Zhang of Canada, while Kiran prevailed over Finland's J Oldorff 21-18 19-21 21-16 in another men's singles match.

T Hemanth and Anmol Kharb, however, bowed out of the competition after losing their respective opening round matches. PTI ATK UNG