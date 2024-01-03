Pro-Palestine supporters raise slogans outside Newlands against SA U-19 skipper

Cape Town, Jan 3 (PTI) Members of a pro-Palestine group raised anti-Israel slogans outside the Newlands Cricket Stadium before the start of the second Test between India and South Africa on Wednesday and demanded the sacking of national U-19 skipper David Teeger for his comments in support of the Israeli Army.

The small group of protestors displayed placards which read "Boycott, Apartheid Israel" and "Smash Apartheid Israel for a Six". They also shouted slogans asking for an independent Palestine.

Israel launched a military offensive in the Gaza Strip after the Hamas militant group attacked the Jewish nation on October 7 last year, killing 1,200 people.

The protestors outside the stadium also indulged in sloganeering against Teeger, the U-19 national skipper.

"David Teeger, you don't deserve to captain our country," shouted a protestor.

Teegar, during a speech at the Jewish Achiever Awards where he was conferred as the 'Rising Star', had said: "I've been awarded this award, and yes, I am now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel." The ceremony took place on October 22 last year.

According to an article in local website timeslive.com.za, a complaint was lodged by the Palestine Solidarity Alliance against 18-year-old Teeger. However, Cricket South Africa's internal inquiry committee absolved him of any wrongdoing.

"The inquiry, chaired by advocate Wim Trengove SC, found Teeger had not contravened clause 1.5.2 of CSA's Rules and Code of Conduct that governs 'unbecoming or detrimental conduct which could bring them, CSA or the game of cricket into disrepute'," article said. PTI KHS PM PM