Process over reputation: Yawer Hassan on his crucial knock

Hubballi, Feb 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir opener Yawer Hassan on Tuesday said a calm adherence to process and an intent to respond to conditions rather than reputation helped him produce a crucial innings on the opening day of their maiden Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka.

The 22-year-old, who endured a lean run leading up to the match, made a fine 88 and added a 139-run stand for the second wicket with Shubham Pundir (117).

"Nothing much, I was just following the process," said Hassan, who considers Virat Kohli his role model.

"I was in the mind that this is the last match, so a last effort, a good effort, that was it. And we will see the ball, we will react according to the ball.

"If you look at the bowler, then it won't work. We will react according to the ball, that's it." Hassan made just 60 runs in the last four Ranji games.

"I was just playing a little positive and playing my natural game. I haven't scored many run yet, but I was sure that it would happen, so this was the stage," he said.

Reflecting on his innings, Hassan said: "It (wicket) was a little slow. A lot of the balls were coming from behind. So it was a little difficult for me.

"I used to play with a closed body as long as the ball was moving." The innings marked his maiden first-class half-century, achieved on the biggest stage of Indian domestic cricket.

On shot selection, particularly attacking shorter deliveries, he explained the tactical thinking.

"It's a wicket like this, in the red soil," he said.

"You get a good bounce in it. The balls with more drive have a chance to take the edge. So, the wicket runs are more square.

"My cut shot is a little strong, so I was backing it." J&K had two significant partnerships. Shubham formed a 139-run stand for the second wicket with Hassan. and later shared another unbeaten 105 with Abdul Samad (52) for the fourth wicket before the stumps were drawn.

Underlining the significance of partnerships, Hassan said: "It was important. As the wicket was behaving in the morning, it was important for us to have a good partnership. I was only thinking about reacting to the ball. I didn't think much." 650-700 is a competitive total =================== Asked what would constitute a competitive total, Hassan said: "I think around 650-700 runs. We will have to make it.

"The other team has a good batting line-up. If we want to dominate, we will have to do our best." "It's not enough on the board right now. But it's still okay. It's a good score for Day 1. If we score another 200-250 runs tomorrow, and we have a good partnership, then it's good." Assessing the surface, Hassan said the pitch assisted the pacers early on before easing out.

"The wicket was a little wet in the morning, it was helpful for the pacers. But as time passed, it got better for batting. Ajay Sharma always tells the players not to look at the bowler, not to look at the ball, not to look at the reputation.

"I think it (wicket) will be good for 1.5 days. The outer ball, where the bowler's spikes are, can spin a little. But for now, it will be good." Hassan said the team backed him during lean phases.

"All the players were supporting each other. We have been playing continuously for the last 3-4 years. We have been playing together for a long time. We know each other well. We know what to do at what time," he said.

"We got a lot of support from the players and the staff." Tracing his journey, Hassan said: "It was the season in 2018-19 when I played under-19. First two matches, then in 2020 I played the entire 19th season. Then I dropped next year. I have been playing well since then."