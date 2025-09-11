Profligate India suffer first defeat in women's Asia Cup, go down 1-4 to China

Hangzhou (China), Sep 11 (PTI) A wasteful Indian women's hockey team suffered its first defeat of the Asia Cup, going down 1-4 to hosts China in a Super 4s match here on Thursday.

Mumtaz Khan (38') netted India's lone goal, while Zou Meirong (4', 56'), Chen Yang (31') and Tan Jinzhuang (47') struck for the hosts.

India struggled with finishing and failed to convert any of their three penalty corners.

It was a lively first quarter with both sides attacking the circles and creating good opportunities. However, it was China who secured the opening goal early on.

In the 4th minute, India did well to make a good save but the ball landed in front of Meirong on the rebound, and she tapped it into the empty net.

India won their first penalty corner in the 10th minute but couldn't make it past the Chinese rushers.

The second quarter too saw plenty of end-to-end action but neither side could find the net. In the last five minutes, India increased the tempo of the game as they applied constant pressure on the Chinese defence and controlled possession in search of their first goal.

In the 27th minute, India won another penalty corner but that too didn't amount to a goal as they headed back into the break a goal behind.

In the very first minute of the third quarter, China increased their lead by getting a fortuitous goal as India gave away the ball in their own circle to an unmarked Yang, who scored with a simple finish.

China then won their first penalty corner of the day but their attempt went wide away from the target.

In the 38th minute, Mumtaz scored an incredible field goal for India to reduce the deficit.

Lalremsiami passed the ball to her at the edge of the circle from where Mumtaz launched a powerful back-handed shot to score.

Moments later, Meirong took a shot from close range on goal but India's Bichu Devi showcased great reflexes to make a save.

China started the final quarter strongly, adding another goal to their tally. They won a penalty corner in the 47th minute which was converted by Jinzhuang off a deflection from a defender's stick.

Meirong completed her brace as she scored another field goal in the 56th to seal the game in her team's favour and pave the way for its entry into the final of the tournament.

India will next play against Japan on Friday in their third match of the Super4s, looking for a win to secure a spot in the final and clash again with the hosts for the coveted title.