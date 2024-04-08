Promising rallyist Pragathi inks deal with Sidvin

Bengaluru, Apr 8 (PTI) Promising rally driver Pragathi Gowda has signed a multi-year development deal with energy sector major Sidvin ahead of the upcoming Rally Championships in Asia and Europe.

The deal will help Pragathi, a Junior Indian National Rally champion in 2022, and co-driver Trisha Alonkar to make their mark in future events.

The 26-year-old Pragathi, winner of the Asia-Pacific Rally Star Cup in 2022, is gearing up for the Indian National Rally Championship and Asia Pacific Rally Championship.

Pragathi, who was named reserve driver for FIA Rally Star for JWRC in 2023, said: "I am beyond excited to announce that I am joining Sidvin and signing a contract for the next three years. The support and passion within the team are truly inspiring, and I am honoured to be a part of it." "I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the Managing Director of Sidvin, Mohan Nagarajan, a veteran rallyist himself, and the entire team for welcoming me and Trisha." Speaking on the association, co-driver Trisha said: "I am thrilled to share that my rally journey, which began with Pragathi, has been a remarkable experience. Today, I am grateful to Sidvin for believing in us and taking the step to team up." PTI UNG SS