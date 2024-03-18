Promotional event for Indian Racing Festival 2024 to be held in Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 18 (PTI) The Indian Racing Festival 2024, comprising three competitions of five rounds each, will commence later this year with Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) organising a promotional road show here in collaboration with the J&K Tourism department.

The Indian Racing Festival this year will comprise three competitions -- Indian Racing League (IRL), FIA-backed Indian F4 Championship, and JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship (JKNRC) -- with five rounds for each class spread across the country.

As part of promoting motorsport across India, RPPL plans to organise roadshows at other places in the country as well.

RPPL and JK Tyre showcased the Wolf GB08 and Formula 4 cars during the event here.

The cars were driven by Sohil Shah -- one of the two champions of IRL 2023 -- Rishon Rajeev -- Formula 4 vice champion -- and Shriya Lohia, the Formula 4 India driver.

RPPL chairman Akhilesh Reddy said, "This exhibition will encourage the youth of J&K to invest their time watching and learning about motorsport and will also give them hope for a future in the industry." PTI AM AM SSC SSC