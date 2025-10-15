Proud moment for Gujarat and India, CM Patel on Ahmedabad as proposed CWG host

Ahmedabad, Oct 15 (PTI) The recommendation of Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG) was a proud moment for Gujarat as well as India, said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat's commercial hub, was recommended as the proposed host of the 2030 CWG by Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board. A final decision will be taken on November 26 at the body's General Assembly after the recommendation is sent to the full membership of Commonwealth Sport.

"A proud moment for Gujarat and India! Ahmedabad has been recommended as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games by the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport," Patel said in a post on X.

"This historic milestone advances our vision of making Ahmedabad the Sporting Capital of India. Heartfelt gratitude to honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to India's global sporting excellence," he further stated.

Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi also welcomed the decision.

"A proud moment for India and an even prouder one for Gujarat! The Commonwealth Association's approval for India to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad is a glowing reflection of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's visionary leadership and CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp Ji's steadfast commitment to transforming Gujarat into a global sporting hub," he said in a separate post.

With world-class infrastructure, unmatched hospitality, and a spirit of excellence, Gujarat is ready to welcome the world, Sanghavi maintained.

"A new era of sports, pride, and progress begins here," the minister added.