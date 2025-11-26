Proud moment: Sports minister Mandaviya hails Ahmedabad getting 2030 CWG rights

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the Commonwealth Sport's decision to award the hosting rights of the 2030 Commonwealth Games to Ahmedabad is a prestigious moment for the country as it strives to become a sporting powerhouse by 2047.

Ahmedabad was formally awarded hosting rights of the centenary edition during Commonwealth Sport's general assembly in Glasgow, clearing the decks for the event's return to India after two decades.

"It is a prestigious moment that India will host centenary Commonwealth Games," Mandaviya said here.

"India is capable of hosting major events and will be among top-five sporting nations by 2047," he added.

The general assembly of 74 members put a seal of approval on India's bid after Ahmedabad was recommended as the proposed host by the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board last month.