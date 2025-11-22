Proud to see ACA stadium become Test venue: Himanta

Guwahati, Nov 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed delight that Guwahati made its debut as the newest test centre on Saturday as India took on South Africa in the second and final game of the two-match series.

He said this will inspire youngsters and fuel their ambitions.

"Guwahati creates history! Proud to see ACA Stadium become India’s 30th Test venue, bringing the pinnacle of cricket to Assam," Sarma said in a post on X.

"This moment will inspire countless young talents and elevate our sporting ambitions even higher. Onward to a new innings for Assam!" he added.

Guwahati, known as the 'Gateway to the North East', is the only international cricket venue in the region and had earned the distinction of hosting ICC World Cup matches for the first time earlier this year.

South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs. PTI SSG SSG RG