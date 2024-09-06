PSBP, Central Secretariat, Railway, Steel grab wins in Sr Inter-Department hockey nationals

Pune, Sep 6 (PTI) Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, Central Secretariat, Railway Sports Promotion Board, and Steel Plant Sports Board secured success on Day 2 of the Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship here on Friday.

Competing in Pool A, PSPB trumped Sports Authority of India 4-3, while Central Secretariat edged past Central Board of Direct Taxes 3-2.

As for Pool B, Railways hammered Canara Bank 14-0, with Pardeep Singh and Gursahibjit Singh netting hat-tricks, whereas Steel Plant thrashed Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy 12-3.

SAI Shakti dominates across categories in Junior Inter-Zone Championships ============================================== In the Junior Men & Women Inter-Zone Championships, SAI Shakti put on a resounding show across categories on Day 4 of the event.

Playing the men's semi-finals in Lucknow, SAI Shakti beat SAI Bal 3-0, while North Zone conquered East Zone 4-1.

In the women's semi-finals happening in Ranchi, SAI Shakti thumped West Zone 4-0, whereas East Zone managed a 2-2 tie against SAI Bal before the former prevailed in the shootout. PTI AYG APA APA