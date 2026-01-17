PSL Auction: PCB thinking of introducing new concept

Lahore, Jan 17 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board is thinking of introducing a new concept called 'drauction' in the Pakistan Super League amid a clear divide among the eight franchises over the introduction of a player auction instead of the prevailing draft system.

The Governing Council of the PSL which met in Lahore on Friday with the owners of all franchises agreed to experimenting with the 'drauction' concept of getting local and foreign players.

The PCB has not elaborated on what 'drauction' is but an insider said it is likely to maintain a draft categorized system for local players and an auction for overseas players in the PSL.

Some franchises have argued in favour of an auction system pointing out that with the PSL now being held in the same window as the Indian Premier League, a lot of the unsold players in the IPL auction would only be available for PSL, if they fetched competitive prices in an auction.

Some of the franchises have raised concerns that a players auction would test their finances as their allocated USD 1.3 million purse for the players draft would have to be increased for an auction system.

The council meeting confirmed that the PSL's 11th edition would start from March 26.

The meeting also discussed the schedule and venues for the next edition of PSL.