PSL could be held in May next year instead of February due to Champions Trophy

Lahore, May 4 (PTI) The PCB is planning to move the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from the usual February window to May next year, keeping in mind the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in the country in 2025.

The tentative window was discussed at a meeting by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with the six franchises in the PSL on Saturday in which the ninth edition of the PSL was reviewed and the next edition was discussed.

The new window for the PSL will clash with the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) but during the meeting, the PCB and franchise owners agreed they had no other option because the Pakistan team would also remain busy from August to January onwards followed by the CT.

Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi would host the matches with each side playing at least five matches on home ground. The PCB will continue to explore additional venues.

The four playoffs proposed to be staged at a neutral venue.

The meeting also discussed some innovative tweaks and changes in the event playing conditions to make the PSL more exciting and competitive, as well as involve, engage, and increase the fan base.

It was revealed at the meeting that the ninth edition of the PSL had an estimated 350 million live audience watching the matches and on digital platforms the viewership was 1.5 billion.

The PSL 9 also saw a 45 percent increase in media rights and 113 percent increase from the previous cycle while there was also an increase of 41 percent in the sale of international media rights.