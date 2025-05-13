PSL set to resume on May 17

Lahore: The PCB on Tuesday confirmed the resumption of the Pakistan Super League on May 17, following a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi announced on social media that the revised itinerary would be announced shortly.

The final will be played on May 25.

The PSL was suspend due to border conflict with India.

The PCB had initially announced the relocation of the league to the UAE but suspended it a day later.

A PCB source said that the remaining eight matches, including the eliminator, qualifier and final had been tentatively scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

"The main issue is getting all the overseas players with different franchises to return for the remaining matches. The Board and the franchises are working round the clock to ensure the PSL is completed with the best players," the source said.