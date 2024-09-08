PSPB record thrilling 5-4 win in Pool A contest of Hockey India Senior men Inter-Department C'Ship

Pune, Sep 8 (PTI) Petroleum Sports Promotion Board fought hard to eke out a 5-4 win against Central Board of Direct Taxes in their Pool A match of the Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship here on Sunday.

For PSPB, Rosan Minz (9, 41), Yousuf Affan (2), Sumit Kumar (38), and Dipsan Tirkey (59) found the net while Pranam Gowda (29), Mareeswaran Sakthivel (50), and Vikash Choudhary (54, 60) scored for Central Board of Direct Taxes.

In another Pool A match, ITBP Central Hockey Team and Central Secretariat battled to a 3-3 draw.

Taranjot Singh (16), Vijay Kumar Gond (18, and Anil (57’) were on target for ITBP Central Hockey Team whereas captain M Hassan Bhasa (52, 53) and Kawaljit Singh (39) scored for Central Secretariat.

Railway Sports Promotion Board recorded a 3-0 win against Steel Plant Sports Board in Pool B with Gursahibjit Singh (23) and Pardeep Singh (33, 47) leading the charge.

All India Police Sports Control Board overwhelmed the Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Team with a dominant 17-2 victory.

AIPSCB’s skipper Akashdeep Singh was in prime form as he alone scored eight goals, in the 12th, 21st, 26th, 35th, 41st, 42nd, 55th and 58th minute.

Dilpreet Singh scored a hat-trick, netting his goals in the 17th, 24th and 46th minute while other goals came from Haris Mohammad (21), Dharamvir Singh (33), Pawandeep Singh (38), Simranjit Singh (48), Shubham (54) and Kamaljit Singh (58).

Ajaykumar Baria (26, 37) scored both goals for Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Team.