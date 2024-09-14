PSPB, RSPB advance to final of Senior Men’s Inter-Department Hockey Championship

Pune, Sep 14 (PTI) Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) and Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) advanced to the final of the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship on Saturday.

In the first semifinal, PSPB triumphed over Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) in a high-scoring contest, securing a 5-3 victory.

Ajinkya Jadhav (21’) gave SSCB an early lead in the second quarter, but PSPB's Gurjinder Singh (28’, 55’) equalised.

The final quarter saw a flurry of goals, with PSPB’s Yousuf Affan (49’), Talwinder Singh (50’), and Arman Qureshi (57’) adding to the tally, while Pawan Rajbhar (53’) and Sushil Dhanwar (58’) responded for SSCB.

The RSPB edged out Food Corporation of India (FCI) 2-1 in a tightly contested second semifinal.

FCI took the lead early through Ankush (12’), but RSPB found the equalizer via Yuvraj Walmiki (46’) before Atul Deep (57’) netted the decisive goal, sealing a place in the final for RSPB. PTI ATK UNG ATK 7/21/2024