PSPB, RSPB open campaign with easy wins in Hockey India Inter-Department C’ship

Pune, Sep 5 (PTI) Defending champions Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PDPB) and Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) opened campaigns with comfortable wins on the first day of the Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship here on Thursday.

An upset was recorded, however, by Steel Plant Sports Board (SPSB) whose young side defeated an experienced All India Police Sports Control Board 2-1 (AISCP) outfit.

For SPSB, Abdul Qadir struck the opening goal in the 29th minute and Alok Kandulna doubled the lead in the 53rd. AISCP were able to pull one back through Simranjit Singh five minutes later in the 58th but that was the only goal they managed.

PSPB defeated Central Secretariat 5-0 in a Pool A contest following goals from Talwinder Singh (4), Armaan Qureshi (33) , Rosan Minz (41) and two goals Shilanand Lakhra (26, 56).

In Pool B contest, RSPB went on a spree as they blanked Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy 13-0.

Results: Pool A: Petroleum Sports Promotion Board 5 (Talwinder Singh 4; Shilanand Lakhra 26, 56; Armaan Queshi 33; Rosan Minz 41) bt Central Secretariat 0.

Pool A: ITBP Central Hockey Team 4 (Roshan 41, 47; Anil 49, 55) drew with Central Board of Direct Taxes 4 (Vikash Choudhary 23; Nachappa Ir 30; Pranam Gowda TM 52; R Manikandan 60).

Pool B: Railway Sports Promotion 13 (Pardeep Singh 7, 17, 52; Shivam Anand 9, 11; Darshan Vaibhav Gawker 12; Joginder Singh 13; Shesh Gowda BM 26, 29, 40; Simranjot Singh 37; Yuvraj Walmiki 55; Gursahibjit Singh 58) bt Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy 0.

Pool B: All India Police Sports Control Board 1 (Simranjit Singh 58) lost to Steel Plant Sports Board 2 (Abdul Qadir 29; Alok Kandulna 53).