PSPB wins Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National C''ship

Pune, Sep 15 (PTI) Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) edged out Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in a thrilling shootout to win the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship title here on Sunday.

Services secured the third place by defeating FCI 4-0 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri.

In a nail-biting finale, the two teams were locked in a fierce contest that ultimately had to be decided by penalties.

Darshan Vibhav Gawkar (11') initially gave RSPB the lead, but Talwinder Singh (59’) scored a late equalizer as the two team were tied 1-1 in the regulation time.

In the shootout, Sumit Kumar, Shilanand Lakra, captain Devindar Walmiki were on target, while Goalkeeper Pankaj Kumar Rajak stood tall to guide Petroleum Sports Promotion Board to victory.

Earlier, after a goalless first half, Sushil Dhanwar (33', 41') and Harman Singh (35', 47') each scored twice to seal a commanding victory for SSCB.