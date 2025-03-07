PSPB's Ishpreet scripts history in quarters of CCI Snooker Classic

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) PSPB's Ishpreet Singh Chadha scripted history of sorts by making a maximum 147-break during his 5-0 victory over Railways' Dilip Kumar in a best-of-nine-frame quarter-final match at the CCI Snooker Classic 2025 here on Friday.

It was Mumbai-based Ishpreet's maiden maximum in an open tournament and is the third Indian after the legendary Geet Sethi (Gujarat) and Aditya Mehta (Mumbai) to construct 147 breaks.

Sethi, winner of multiple national titles, had achieved the mark during the 1988 Guntur Nationals.

Mehta, a former national champion representing PSPB, constructed a 147 during the Asian Games selection tournament in Bangalore in 2013 and in a tournament in Germany on the pro circuit.

The 28-year-old Ishpreet, who participates in the World Snooker Tour, is coached by legendary two-time Asian snooker champion Yasin Merchant at the Khar Gymkhana.

Ishpreet showed impeccable touch and control and struck the balls with precision to get into perfect positions to play his shots. He played some astonishing pots before he polished the balls from the table to complete his remarkable feat.

On an adjacent table, current Asian and national champion in snooker Pankaj Advani also showed his class, defeating Malkeet Singh of Railways 5-1.

Earlier, qualifier Faisal Khan of Railways continued with his outstanding form as he churned out another sparkling performance to inflict a crushing 5-0 defeat on national runner-up and India No. 2 Brijesh Damani (PSPB) in a lop-sided quarter-final match.

On the side table, former national champion Kamal Chawla dashed the hopes of CCI member Hasan Badami, romping to a 5-1 (76-77, 63-49, 62-27, 56-8, 66-7, and 71-51) victory.