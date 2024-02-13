PTPA set to bring in changes to tennis players' welfare: co-founder Pospisil

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) Canadian star Vasek Pospisil, co-founder of the Professional Tennis Players Association with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, on Tuesday said they are on the verge of bringing major changes to the sport, helping players battle depression after they retire from the sport.

Pospisil, a 2014 Wimbledon doubles winner along with Jack Sock, has been vocal about the changes ATP and WTA needed to bring in to the game for the welfare of the players.

"We've made some really amazing progress. We have about 500 players (in PTPA) and most of the top ones and we're really close to making a big change in the sport.

"Yes, they don't happen overnight. But you know, it's like it's a building process,” said Pospisil after his first-round match where he defeated Ukrainian Eric Vanshelboim 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4 to enter the second round of the the Bengaluru Open.

Pospisil said the functioning of PTPA is very important as the modern-day sport extracts a lot from the players – physically and financially.

"My hope is that in a couple of years things will look very different and I think a lot more players will be able to make a living out of the sport.

"I think we'll have a lot more support as well because all the difficulties and troubles that come with touring the world and how difficult it is mentally and financially," said Pospisil.

The former singles top 30 player said the PTPA is looking to touch all parts of the game, including giving after-career help to tennis players.

"The prize money increase, you know, is maybe step three. We're trying to build up a web of unlimited services that touches a lot of areas including mental health, financial advice, insurance etc.

"But I think, personally, the biggest thing, which most players don't even know, that they need help with life after tennis. That's a big one because nobody knows it until you retire." The 33-year-old added that the PTPA has been trying to build a common platform for helping retired players.

"You hear all these people that have depression, right? Suddenly, they have nothing, we don't have an identity. So, we're building a platform for some kind of support and even like educating some of these players on what's going to happen after tennis," he added. PTI UNG APA APA