Puducherry in command against Delhi in Ranji Trophy

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Pacer Gaurav Yadav ripped through the Delhi batting line-up with a seven-wicket haul in a devastating spell as Puducherry shot the home side out for 148 on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group D match here on Saturday.

In reply, Puducherry were 113 for 2 in 29 overs at close of play with Paras Ratnaparkhe and Paras Dogra batting on 31 and 18 respectively.

Senior pacer Ishant Sharma and Himanshu Chauhan took a wicket apiece for Delhi.

Puducherry trailed by 35 runs with eight first-innings wickets in hand.

Earlier in the day, Gaurav Yadav added five more wickets to his overnight two as he almost single-handedly decimated the Delhi batting line-up.

Abin Mathew took two wickets while Saurabh Yadav got one.

Harsh Tyagi top-scored for Delhi with a 49-ball 34.

On the opening day on Friday, only 19 overs could be possible due to poor visibility arising out of fog and haze, with the home side being reduced to 40 for 4.

On Saturday, 72.5 overs were bowled.

Brief Scores: Delhi 148 all out in 62.5 overs (Harsh Tyagi 34; Gaurav Yadav 7/49) vs Puducherry 113 for 2 in 29 overs (Paras Ratnaparkhe 31 batting; Ishant Sharma 1/28).

In Dehradun: Madhya Pradesh 323 all out in 109.3 overs (Saransh Jain 100, Venkatesh Iyer 89; Swapnil Singh 4/56) vs Uttarakhand 170 for 6 in 68 overs (Dikshanshu Negi 44 batting; Kumar Kartikeya 4/51).

In Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir 100 vs Himachal Pradesh 109 for 1 in 26.3 overs (Prashant Chopra 48 batting).

In Vadodara: Baroda 351 all out in 96.5 overs (Mitesh Patel 116, Atit Sheth 57; Rajesh Mohanty 4/74) and 43 for 1 in 13 overs vs Odisha 178 all out in 58.2 overs (Govinda Poddar 68; Atit Sheth 3/50). PTI PDS PDS AH AH