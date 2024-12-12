Puducherry Lt. Governor hails Gukesh''s ''historic'' chess victory

Puducherry, Dec 12 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan has hailed the "historic win" by D Gukesh in the World Chess Championship on Thursday.

Advertisment

He said that Gukesh, hailing from Tamil Nadu, has "scripted history" by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at 18, in a game played in Singapore.

Gukesh dethroned China's Ding Liren on his way to the historic triumph, sealing it in the 14th and last game of a see-saw battle.

The teenager became only the second Indian to clinch the title after five-time champion Anand, who played a pivotal role in shaping Gukesh's career at his chess academy in Chennai.

Advertisment

"He has done India proud, and his victory is the culmination of his sustained efforts and the coaching he has received. The victory is inspiring confidence and motivating the younger generation. I extend my greetings and felicitations to Gukesh on his record-breaking achievement," the Lt. Governor said in a release. PTI CORR SSK ADB