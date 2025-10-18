Pukhraj, Madappa, Chawrasia make cut in Macau

Macau, Oct 18 (PTI) The Indian trio of Pukhraj Singh Gill, Viraj Madappa and SSP Chawrasia made the cut at the SJM Macau Open as it headed into the weekend at the Macau Golf and Country Club.

The cut fell at one under par. Gill, who had a 5-under 65 on the first day, shot 3-over 73 on the second day to drop down to T-43 with a total score of two under par by the end of the second round.

But he was well inside the cut line. Madappa shot 1-over 71 for his second round to take his total to two under par as well and like Gill is placed at T-43.

Chawrasia (68-71) carded 1-over 71 to keep himself just within the cut with a total score of one under par. He is currently placed T-59.

Gill made three birdies, four bogeys and one double bogey on the second day. Madappa shot three birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey in the second round while Chawrasia had three bogeys and two birdies in his second round.

Aman Raj, Anshul Kabthiyal and Arjun Sharma failed to make the cut and will have to settle for an early end to their week in Macau.

Aman picked up the pace on the second day to card a round of 1-under 69 following his first round of 2-over 72 but his total of one over par was not enough.

Arjun closed his week in Macau with a score of nine over par (76-73) and was placed T-128 after the second round.

Kabthiyal ended the week with a total score of 12 over par (76-76) and was placed T-135 at the end of the second day.

At the end of the second round, Sarit Suwannarut led the field by three strokes.

Suwannarut carded 7-under 63 on the second day to follow his first round of 5-under 65 taking his score to 12 under par.

The Thai player who is nicknamed ‘Safe’ has a tendency to win with large margins, something he has done twice before on the Asian Tour.

His last win on the Asian Tour was in 2023 at the Volvo China Open when he won by six strokes. The second round included seven birdies, two bogeys and one eagle.

In second place was Wocheng Ye of China. Ye carded 4-under 66 for the second round to take his total to nine under par.

His second round included seven birdies, one bogey and one double bogey.

First day leaders Wenyi Ding and Gunn Charoenkul slipped down the order with Ding being placed at T-3 with a total of eight under par after carding 1-under 69 on the second day and Charoenkul being placed at T-12 after carding 1-over 71 to take his total to six under par. PTI Corr UNG