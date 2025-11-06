Pukhraj on fire, takes seven-shot lead at IGPL Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Nov 6 (PTI) Pukhraj Singh Gill continued his blistering form, firing a sensational eight-under 64 in the second round to take a big lead at the IGPL Invitational Jamshedpur here on Thursday.

The 29-year-old from Ludhiana, who carded a nine-under 63 on the first day, is now 17-under for two rounds at the Par-72 Beldih Course, which can be quite tricky and challenging.

Yet Pukhraj has had only one bogey against 16 birdies and one eagle, which came on the Par-5 16th. He started from the first and had a hat-trick of birdies from the second and added two more on the sixth and the seventh to turn in 5-under.

On the back nine, he birdied the 10th and the 12th and eagled the 16th while dropping his only shot in the two rounds so far on the Paf-4 14th.

Pukhraj, who had finished runner-up in IGPL Jaypee Greens, is seeking his first professional title and his seven-shot lead over the established Sachin Baisoya (67-67), is the biggest any player has had after two rounds.

Harendra Gupta of Chandigarh, a multiple winner on the Indian Tour, added a bogey-free 4-under 68 to his first round 67 and is third at 9-under.

Former Asian Tour winner, Chiragh Kumar (67) is now eight-under and sole fourth.

The IGPL Order of Merit leader, Aman Raj (69-70), who was looking at a unique hat-trick of wins after successes in Jaipur and Kolkata, was tied tenth alongside M Dharma (70-69), Kapil Kumar (72-67), Aryan Roopa Anand (71-68), Trishul Chinnappa (69-70) and young Kartik Singh (70-69) at 5-under total.

Shat Mishra (71-66) and Saarthak Chibber (71-66) were tied for the fifth place at 7-under, while former Indian Open champion Chinnaswamy Muniyappa (69-69), Yashas Chandra (68-70) and Sudhir Sharma (67-71) were all at 6-under total and tied for the seventh place.

Young Kartik Singh, who is second on the IGPL Order of Merit leader, was tied tenth with OOM leader, Aman Raj (69-70), veteran M Dharma (70-69), IGPL Pune winner, Kapil Kumar (72-67), former two-time All India Amateur winner, Aryan Roopa Anand (71-68) and Trishul Chinnappa (69-70). PTI ATK AM ATK AM AM