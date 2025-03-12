Pulligilla, Sherif first from India to participate in WRC Safari Rally Kenya

Nairobi (Kenya), Mar 12 (PTI) India's Naveen Pulligilla and Musa Sherif are set to become the first from the country to compete in the World Rally Championships, when they take part in the iconic Safari Rally Kenya 2025, a round of the WRC from March 20 to 23.

Competing for Africa Eco Motorsport team, the duo will take part in the WRC3 ARC3 class (African Rally Championship) in one of the most-gruelling events in the WRC calendar.

Based in Naivasha, Kenya, the rally will feature 21 challenging stages spanning a competitive distance of 383.10 km, with a total rally distance of 1381.92 km, testing endurance and skill.

"The Safari Rally is one of the toughest challenges in motorsport, but we are prepared for the grind. Our goal is to finish strong and gain valuable experience," said co-driver Sherif.

Pulligilla, an accomplished off-road driver from Hyderabad, competed in the Asia Pacific Rally Championship in New Zealand last year. His co-driver, Sherif from Kasargod, is India's most decorated co-driver with over 33 years of experience, 10 national championship titles, and participation in 331 rallies, including 91 international events.

"This is a dream come true. Competing in the WRC Safari Rally is a huge honour, and we are ready to showcase what Indian rallying is capable of," added main driver Pulligilla, who recently completed pre-rally testing in Indonesia in a Rally3 car, with technical assistance from MRU Motorsport, Malaysia.

Both actively compete in the Indian National Rally Championship. Pulligilla's aggressive driving style, combined with Sherif's seasoned navigation and strategy, sets the stage for landmark Indian presence in WRC.

The 2025 Safari Rally Kenya, the third round of the WRC season, is renowned for its demanding terrain, unpredictable weather, and breathtaking landscapes. The rally will include stages such as Camp Moran, Loldia, and Hell's Gate, known for their technical complexity and natural beauty. PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM