Pune Grand Tour 2026 to be held from January 19, receives UCI's Class 2.2 status

Pune, Oct 24 (PTI) The Pune Grand Tour, a Pro Stage Elite Cycling Race for Men, will be held from January 19 to 23 next year, and the event has received UCI's prestigious Class 2.2 race status.

The Pune Grand Tour, India's first-ever Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) approved Class 2.2 event, will also double up as an Olympic qualification points race.

The event will see four competitive stages covering a distance of 437km, riding through dynamic mix of urban stretches, hilly terrain and rural landscapes, testing riders endurance.

Pankaj Singh, president, Cycling Federation of India (CFI) said, "CFI is deeply committed to accelerating the growth of the sport in the country. Towards this journey, the Pune Grand Tour 2026 is a proud milestone. Hosting an UCI Class 2.2 race in partnership with Maharashtra Government reflects the state's ambition in embracing the sport." David Lappartient, president, UCI, added, "We are delighted to welcome the Pune Grand Tour to the UCI Tour calendar. Its recognition as a UCI 2.2 race marks a significant milestone for Indian cycling and reflects the region's commitment to promoting world-class sporting events."