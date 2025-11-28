Pune Grand Tour from Jan 19-23, hosts India to field 2 teams

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The inaugural edition of the Pune Grand Tour, the country's first-ever Union Cycliste Internationale 2.2 category Road Race, will be held from January 19 to 23.

Hosts India will field two teams for which the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) will hold the National Championship cum selection trials from December 2 to 6 at Sambalpur, Odisha. The shortlisted athletes will further be evaluated through a National Road Race in Pune on December 28.

The presence of two Indian teams - 'India A' and 'India B', will provide a broader platform for emerging and seasoned cyclists alike to demonstrate their prowess on a national and international stage.

The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour is India's flagship event aimed to earn Pune and India's permanent window in Union Cycliste Internationale's (UCI) global calendar.

The inaugural edition will attract elite international cyclists, promising fierce competition and world-class sporting action.

The Tour will feature four-stages 437-km challenging routes that will wind through the scenic landscapes of Pune district, making it one of the most awaited cycling competitions in the country.

"The National Championship-cum-selection trial is a crucial step towards assembling our strongest line-ups for the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026. The introduction of two teams, India A and India B, reflects our focus on nurturing a broader pool of talent and elevating the standard of Indian cycling," CFI general secretary Maninder Pal Singh said.