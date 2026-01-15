Pune Grand Tour road race cycling from Jan 19-23; Dhoni named ambassador

Pune, Jan 15 (PTI) Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Thursday named ambassador of the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour, a first-ever UCI 2.2 category multi-stage road race cycling event in the country, to be held here from January 19 to 23.

The five-day Continental Road Cycling Race for Men will wind through a a 437km route across the Deccan Plateau and Sahyadri Range, featuring sharp bends and challenging elevations.

The event has attracted 171 riders from 29 teams across 35 countries.

Dhoni, who has been named the event’s goodwill ambassador, said the race would open new avenues for cycling in the country and wished the Indian team luck.

"With the emergence of Pune Grand Tour, India is peddling into a new chapter in cycling as a professional sport. I wish the organisers great success with the initiative. A special mention to the Indian national team, this is their moment to shine in front of home fans and bring glory to the nation," said Dhoni.

Leading the international charge will be Spain's Pro Team Burgos Burpellet BH, ranked 25th in the UCI rankings, followed by China’s Li Ning Star (36th) and Malaysia's Terengganu Cycling Team (37th)." The host challenge will be led by renowned rider Naveen John. India will also field a 'Development Team', thereby featuring a total of 12 Indian riders, along with four substitutes, who will have the opportunity to prove their mettle in home conditions.

The race is being organised by the Pune District Administration under the aegis of Cycling Federation of India.