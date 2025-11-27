Pune Khasdar Krida Mahotsav: Akshay Kumar asks youth, kids to take up sports for health

Pune, Nov 27 (PTI) Hindi film actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday underscored the importance of fitness and a healthy lifestyle, urging children and youth to take up a sport to stay fit.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of Pune Khasdar Krida Mahotsav organised by local MP and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol.

"Good health is paramount and remaining fit is the key to good health. I am happy to know more than 44000 students took part in various sports activities. But there are still a large number of children who have not adopted any sport activity and are remaining indoors engrossed in video games. I urge them to take up sports activity," he said.

Kumar said he wanted the participation mark for the Pune Khasdar Krida Mahotsav to reach one lakh next time.

"Everyone wants to become successful in life. Becoming successful while remaining fit and healthy is the most important thing," Kumar said.

Mohol said a developed India must be strong, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 'Fit India' and various sports festivals.

"As a part of that initiative, we organized competitions in 37 sports at 29 venues. A total of 44,000 sports persons participated. I thank all the players and sports organizations for this. Pune has a glorious tradition of sports culture," Mohol said.

"The objective behind organizing these competitions is to enrich and strengthen that culture. From these competitions and from among you, tomorrow's champions like Anjali Bhagwat and Shantaram Jadhav will emerge. Today you have taken on the leadership of the city; tomorrow you will lead the state, and one day, you will lead the nation," he added.

State minister Chandrakant Patil said that since 2014, the PM has been insisting on organizing such competitions.

"He had suggested four types of festivals focusing on art, sports, agriculture, and new technology. Mohol initiated the sports festival, and it received an overwhelming response," he added. PTI SPK BNM