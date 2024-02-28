Puneri Paltan seal final berth after 37-21 win over Patna Pirates

Hyderabad, Feb 28 (PTI) Puneri Paltan became the first finalist of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 after an emphatic 37-21 victory over three-time winners Patna Pirates here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Paltan's heroics were led by their skipper Aslam Inamdar who secured seven raid points.

They will now face the winner of semi-final 2 in the summit clash on Friday.

It was a close start to semi-final 1 as both Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates exchanged early blows to keep the fans on the edge of their seats.

Advertisment

Sachin was the pick of the raiders for the Patna Pirates once again but on the other side of the mat, an all-round performance from the Puneri Paltan slightly kept them ahead of their opponents, as they eventually began to get a hold of the game.

Mohit Goyat's successful DO-OR-DIE raid in the sixth minute started a flurry of points towards the end of the first half for the Paltan, inflicting an ALL OUT on the Patna Pirates.

Continuing his form in season 10, Mohammadreza Shadloui led the defence with his tackling, while Aslam Inamdar's raiding giving his team a 20-11 point at the end of the first half.

Advertisment

The Paltan carried the same momentum into the second half, getting the Patna Pirates ALL OUT once again.

Sachin and Sudhakar M kept adding to the points for the Pirates but in the end, it was the Puneri Paltan team who went home the happier side.

Aslam and Pankaj Mohite complemented each other well in the raiding department, while Shadloui had support from Abinesh and Gaurav Khatri.

The Patna Pirates fought to the very end but it was Puneri Paltan who earned a big win in the semi-final. PTI PDS BS BS