Puneri Paltan win maiden PKL title

Hyderabad, Mar 1 (PTI) Puneri Paltan overcame a young and resilient Haryana Steelers to lift their maiden Pro Kabaddi League trophy here on Friday.

Advertisment

In a contest which could have gone either way, Puneri Paltan won 28-25 at the GMC Balayogi Stadium.

Puneri Paltan took the early lead with their defenders giving a good account of themselves. Ankit opened the account for the Steelers with Rahul Sethpal leading the charge to keep the clash interesting.

The first half saw Puneri Paltan unleash their raids, and a moment of magic from Pankaj Mohite saw him complete a 'super raid' worth four points as the winners took a decisive lead.

Advertisment

Ashish's successful raid for the Steelers in the last few seconds of the half meant the score read 10-13 heading into the final 20 minutes.

The only 'all out' of the final came off Mohit Goyat's raid, giving the Puneri Paltan a substantial lead at the start of the second half.

However, this did not deter the young Haryana Steelers, as their raiders entered the action and grabbed as many bonus points as they could to make the contest entertaining.

Pankaj Mohite was the game-changer for the Puneri Paltan, living up to his form to seal victory for his team. PTI TAP AM TAP AM AM